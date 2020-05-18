Also available on the NBC app

Sarah Ferguson is sharing some love for her family. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 60-year-old posted a photo that shows her, her ex Prince Andrew and their two daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The caption reads, “On International Family Day .. I am proud of our united loving family #InternationalFamilyDay.” The photo comes months after Prince Andrew stepped down from public duty due to his former associations with late Jeffrey Epstein.

