Prince Andrew Ordered To Move Private Office Out Of Buckingham Palace (Report)

The fallout from Prince Andrew's bombshell BBC interview continues. According to The Times of London, the royal is moving his private office out of Buckingham Palace amid the backlash over his ties to late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the Duke of York "will continue" his efforts with charity group Pitch and "look at how he takes this forward outside of his public duties," from which he stepped down days earlier. "We recognize there will be a period of time while this transition takes place," the palace's message added.

