Also available on the nbc app

Prince Andrew just made a rare step back into the public eye. Last week, the Duke of York attended a celebration at the home of Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom. His eldest daughter Princess Beatrice and his future son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also in attendance. Andrew's outing is one of few he's taken since retreating from royal duties in November amid the controversy surrounding his connection to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Appearing: