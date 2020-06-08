Also available on the NBC app

The legal team for Prince Andrew has issued a rare statement after the US Department of Justice made a formal request for the royal’s testimony in the ongoing case surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke Of York’s lawyers stated that the most recent request was nothing more than a publicity stunt, claiming, “The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ.” Despite his decades-long friendship with Epstein, the Prince has not been charged with any crimes in connection to the scandal.

Appearing: