Prince Andrew Gets Dropped By The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Only a day after Prince Andrew announced he had sought and gained approval from Queen Elizabeth to step back from his royal duties, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra released a statement saying they had decided to cut ties with the Prince who had supported them for over 15 years. They are one of a handful of organizations cutting ties with the Prince after a bizarre and controversial interview about his relationship with disgraced billionaire and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

