The fallout from Prince Andrew's bombshell BBC interview continues. The Duke of York reportedly canceled a planned visit to flood-stricken areas in the UK amid backlash over allegations regarding his connection to disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has consistently denied the claims, but the televised segment reportedly also affected his business and charity ties. According to the Mirror, Buckingham Palace cited "purdah rules" as the royal's reason for scrapping the flood trip as a general election in the area approaches.

