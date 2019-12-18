Also available on the NBC app

Prince Andrew stepped out recently to attend Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas lunch. The royal wore a serious expression as he arrived in car to Buckingham Palace for the royal event. Also in attendance was his daughter Princess Eugenie and her hubby Jack Brooksbank, as well as his other daughter Princess Beatrice. Beatrice apparently chose to reschedule her bachelorette party because she was reportedly worried the night would be overrun with paparazzi looking to shoot snaps of her dad, according to The Daily Mail.

