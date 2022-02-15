Main Content

Prince Andrew Agrees To Settle Virginia Giuffre Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew has settled a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who alleges that he sexually abused her when she was a minor, according to a new court filing obtained by NBC News. The sum of money that the 61-year-old has agreed to pay his accuser was not disclosed, but the filing noted that the prince also will make a "substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights."

