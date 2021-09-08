Main Content

Prince Albert Takes Twins On Visit To Ireland While Awaiting Princess Charlene's Return

Prince Albert and his twins went on a fun trip! The royal recently took his and Princess Charlene's 6-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on a visit to Dublin, Ireland, where the twins sported matching face masks featuring shamrocks on them. The visit comes after the twins and Albert reunited with Princess Charlene in South Africa in late August after months apart.

