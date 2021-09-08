Also available on the nbc app

Prince Albert and his twins went on a fun trip! The royal recently took his and Princess Charlene's 6-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on a visit to Dublin, Ireland, where the twins sported matching face masks featuring shamrocks on them. The visit comes after the twins and Albert reunited with Princess Charlene in South Africa in late August after months apart.

