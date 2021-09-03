Also available on the nbc app

Prince Albert says his wife Princess Charlene is eager for her long-awaited return home. "She's ready. She's jokingly said that she's ready to stowaway on a ship to come back to Europe," the royal told People of his wife’s desire to get back to Monaco after an extended stay in her native South Africa. The 43-year-old royal has been in the country for more than three months after complications from a previous sinus procedure left her unable to fly back home.

