Prince Albert recovered from COVID-19 just in time to celebrate Easter with his family! The 62-year-old Prince of Monaco appeared in a video alongside his wife Princess Charlene to send well-wishes to their followers for the holiday. The couple spent the special day at their mountain farm with their 5-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who helped out with the festivities by decorating the yard with fresh flowers, stuffed animals, bales of hay and painted eggs. Prior to Easter Sunday, Prince Albert had been quarantined at the palace for two weeks following the announcement of his coronavirus diagnosis in March.

