Surprise! Troian Bellisario and Patrick Adams’ family has expanded! The “Pretty Little Liars” alum welcomed baby number two with her “Suits” star husband last month. The 35-year-old actress announced the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday with a sweet picture of her cradling her newborn and looking out the window. “Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love,” she captioned the pic. The snap was taken by the proud papa, who also posted the baby news on his Instagram account.

