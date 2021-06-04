Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

'Pretty Little Liars' Star Troian Bellisario Welcomes Second Child With 'Suits' Star Patrick Adams

CLIP06/04/21
Also available on the nbc app

Surprise! Troian Bellisario and Patrick Adams’ family has expanded! The “Pretty Little Liars” alum welcomed baby number two with her “Suits” star husband last month. The 35-year-old actress announced the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday with a sweet picture of her cradling her newborn and looking out the window. “Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love,” she captioned the pic. The snap was taken by the proud papa, who also posted the baby news on his Instagram account.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, troian bellisario, patrick adams, Patrick Adams Troian Bellisario baby, Troian Bellisario baby number two, Elliot Rowena Adams, Pretty Little Liars, Suits
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.