Shay Mitchell may be a busy new mom, but she's still making time for her girlfriends! The "Dollface" star hit the town this week with her close pal Cait Bailey. Shay's former "Pretty Little Liars" co-star Ashley Benson was also there, giving us a little Emily and Hannah reunion! The girls had lots of fun on their night out, taking selfies and making up a goofy song based on Shay's nickname for Ashley.

