"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria and Mallory Bechtel spoke with Access Hollywood about the new series and what fans can expect, especially when it comes to the villain, "A." The Max Original series, "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" debuts its ten-episode season on Thursday, July 28 with three episodes. Two new episodes will follow on August 4 and 11, with the final three episodes debuting August 18.

