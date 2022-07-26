Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Cast Reveals How 'A' Is Even More Villainous In New Series

CLIP07/25/22

"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria and Mallory Bechtel spoke with Access Hollywood about the new series and what fans can expect, especially when it comes to the villain, "A." The Max Original series, "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" debuts its ten-episode season on Thursday, July 28 with three episodes. Two new episodes will follow on August 4 and 11, with the final three episodes debuting August 18.

NRS2022 E0 14 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Pretty Little Liars, pll, pll original sin, pretty little liars original sin, Bailee Madison, chandler kinney, maia reficco, malia pyles, zaria, mallory bechtel
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.