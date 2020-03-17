Also available on the NBC app

Presley Gerber isn't afraid to continue expressing himself in a permanent way. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son gave Instagram followers a peek at his newest face tattoo, which appeared to be a large Los Angeles Dodgers logo against a star background on his cheek. It's the 20-year-old's second time getting inked in a pretty unmissable place. In February he had the word "misunderstood" imprinted under his eye, a design which New York-based artist Jon Boy debuted on social media with a caption that seemed to reference Presley's supermodel upbringing.

