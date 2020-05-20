Also available on the nbc app

Presley Gerber's tattoo collection just keeps growing! Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son isn't afraid to continue expressing himself in a permanent way. The 20-year-old gave Instagram followers a peek at what appears to be his newest tat on Tuesday with a black-and-white snap of a barbed wire design across his knuckles. It's a hard-to-hide location, but not quite as out in the open as some of Presley's other ink.

