Presley Gerber is sitting down for his most candid interview yet. The model, who is the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and brother of Kaia Gerber, opened up about his journey as a model and his struggles with depression on the Studio 22 Podcast. He also shared the story of how Cindy reacted to him secretly getting his first tattoo at 15. "She actually didn't get mad. She just said, 'Show your dad.' And that was the scariest thing that I've ever heard come out of her mouth," he said.

