President Trump's Son Barron Looks So Grown Up Heading To Mar-A-Lago For Thanksgiving

Also available on the NBC app

Barron Trump is growing up so fast! The President and First Lady's 13-year-old son accompanied them as they left the White House for their Mar-A-Lago estate ahead of Thanksgiving. The trio waved to photographers while making their way to Marine One, with Barron already appearing slightly taller than his 6-foot-3 father. The teen chose a dapper all-black traveling ensemble, while FLOTUS looked chic in head-to-toe brown suede. Melania's parents were also along for the holiday getaway, joining the First Family on the ride to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where they all boarded Air Force One for their final departure to Florida.

Appearing: