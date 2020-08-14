Also available on the nbc app

President Donald Trump's younger brother has been hospitalized in New York, Trump confirmed during a news conference at the White House. It's not exactly clear what Robert Trump's condition is, but a senior White House official told NBC News that the 72-year-old is "very ill." The official also noted that the two brothers have a "very good relationship" and Trump is planning to visit his younger sibling in the hospital.

