President Joe Biden’s Baby Grandson Beau Steals The Spotlight On Inauguration Day

CLIP01/21/21
Joe Biden's adorable grandson totally stole the spotlight at his Presidential inauguration. Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, brought his 8-month-old son Beau, who is named after his late brother, to witness the 78-year-old get sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Hunter, who is already dad to three adult children, shares his youngest child with new wife Melissa Cohen. During the special day, Biden snuck in some serious grandpa-grandson bonding time - and it was truly too cute for words.

