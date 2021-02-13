Also available on the nbc app

Dr. Jill Biden is spreading the love! In honor of Valentine's Day, the First Lady of the United States decorated the North Lawn of the White House with giant pop-up hearts featuring messages of hope and healing for the American people. Dr. Biden explained the inspiration behind the gesture to reporters during an unscheduled stroll outside with President Joe Biden and their dogs, Champ and Major, ahead of the romantic holiday. "I think things have been — with the pandemic — just, everybody's feeling a little down," she said. "So, it's just a little joy, a little hope. That's all." But her husband wisely kept his lips sealed when asked about a gift for his wife!

Appearing: