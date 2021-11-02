Main Content

President Joe Biden And Prince William Share Laugh At COP26 Climate Change Conference

President Joe Biden and Prince William were spotted sharing a laugh. The two gentlemen were spotted smiling and catching up on Monday at a royal reception as day two of the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, came to an end. William was joined by other members of the royal family, with wife Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also making an appearance at the reception. Queen Elizabeth had to skip the conference on advice from doctors, but she still made a virtual appearance and gave an impassioned speech about how leaders must rise above politics for the good of future generations. She also shared a sentimental note about how important the topic of climate change was to her late husband, Prince Philip.

