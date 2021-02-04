Also available on the nbc app

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden opened about their sweet romance during their first post-inauguration joint interview with People. The 78-year-old commander-in-chief and the first lady have been married for 43 years and revealed the secret to their long-lasting union. “She has a backbone like a ramrod. Everybody says marriage is 50/50. Well, sometimes you have to be 70/30. Thank God that when I'm really down, she steps in, and when she's really down, I'm able to step in. We've been really supportive of one another,” Joe said.

