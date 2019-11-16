Pregnant Teddi Mellencamp Relives Her Son's Adorably Upset Gender Reveal Reaction

Also available on the NBC app

Teddi Mellencamp is excited to have another baby girl on the way, but her son? Not so much. The pregnant "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star tells Access Hollywood at BravoCon about 5-year-old Cruz's adorably upset reaction to learning that he's going to have a second little sister. Teddi shares that she "couldn't even focus" when Cruz started pouting, but also teases that husband Edwin Arroyave was caught a bit off guard with the results too! And, the 38-year-old dishes on having two new Housewives join the squad next season.

