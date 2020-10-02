Also available on the nbc app

Stassi Schroeder gave fans an update on her pregnancy, sharing some sad news on her Instagram story. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star posted a video on her nursery showing artwork that shows a heart and captioned the post with, “My other favorite part of her nursery. After I bought this, we discovered she has a hole in her heart and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was. After a week of actual hell on Earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small & should heal on its own. This piece of art means so much more now.”

