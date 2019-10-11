Pregnant Shay Mitchell Twerks While Doing 'Baby Mama' Dance To Induce Labor

Also available on the NBC app

Shay Mitchell is ready to meet her little girl! The "Dollface" actress dropped it down low at 9 months pregnant while doing the fierce "Baby Mama" dance around the house to induce labor. "I'm officially overdue and trying everything," she wrote in the caption. "Dancing, extra spicy Prince Street pizza, turmeric, ice cream." The "Pretty Little Liars" alum is expecting her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel.

