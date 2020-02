Also available on the NBC app

Pregnant Shay Mitchell took to the gram to share a video of her doing an intense workout with her trainer while 7-months pregnant. The "Pretty Little Liars" alum is no stranger to hitting the gym and showing off her moves on social media. Shay loves to workout but has previously said that she was nervous to attend spin classes while pregnant because she thought she wouldn’t be as fast as she normally is.

Appearing: