Pregnant Shay Mitchell Hilariously Forces Boyfriend Matte Babel To Wear Fake 30-Pound Belly

Shay Mitchell's boyfriend is feeling all of her pain! The "Dollface" star's beau Matte Babel was forced to walk in her shoes when she made him put on a fake 30-pound pregnancy belly in the latest episode of her YouTube series "Almost Ready." The mom-to-be continued her fun as she treated her beau to a few simulated shocks to the stomach! The couple is expecting their first child together this fall.

