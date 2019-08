Also available on the NBC app

Shay Mitchell is already getting inventive when it comes to her pregnancy! On an episode of her YouTube Originals series "Almost Ready," the mom-to-be revealed during a fashion fitting that she was wearing a diaper underneath her clothes. Shay explained that she needed to urinate "22 times" in 30 minutes the night prior and wore the diaper to keep herself from constantly running to the bathroom on set.

