Main Content

Pregnant Shawn Johnson Tests Positive For Covid-19: ‘I Don’t Want To Get My Family Sick’

CLIP02/01/21

Shawn Johnson revealed hat she tested positive for Covid-19. The pregnant 29-year-old revealed to her fans that she had tested positive for the disease and says that she’s nervous in a now-expired Instagram story. “Got my results back today and they came back positive for Covid. Not going to lie… I’m nervous knowing I’m positive. It’s been a long two weeks of RSV with Drew and now this… My body is exhausted,” she wrote according to multiple reports.

