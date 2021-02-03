Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Johnson updated fans on her health after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday. The 29-year-old, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew East, detailed her painful symptoms in a series of videos she shared on her Instagram story. “I feel like during the days I’m good, but during the nights it’s brutal,” she revealed. The gold medalist who also shares 1-year-old daughter Drew Hazel with her hubby Andrew has been quarantining away from her family and is following all her doctor’s recommendations. This new update comes after Shawn shared on Tuesday she has a mild case and is hoping for a speedy recovery.

