Also available on the nbc app

Sadie Robertson has had a major health scare! The former "Duck Dynasty" star, who is pregnant with her first child, revealed that she was hospitalized with coronavirus when she took to Instagram to share a life update with fans. "I'm not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things," she posted. "I got COVID-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences COVID differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I've definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well." The diagnosis comes weeks after the 23-year-old mom-to-be announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff.

Appearing: