"Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson Huff is excited for parenthood! The 23-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff, opened up to Access Hollywood about having a baby girl on the way. Sadie recently recovered from Covid-19 and reflected on battling the virus while pregnant. "This was probably the first moment that I really felt a motherly instinct come over me of, like, 'I’m sick but I have a baby in me so I have to make sure the baby is OK,'" she said. "Even just being worried for not myself but for her was a really cool transition in my own life, to start that motherhood earlier than even when she comes." Plus, Sadie shared details about her collaboration with World Vision.

