Rihanna may still be awaiting the arrival of her first child, but she's already gaining useful perspective about motherhood. The pregnant superstar celebrated her mom Monica Braithwaite's birthday with a loving Instagram tribute this week, sharing a cute throwback photo of the pair at church when Rihanna was just a little girl. "Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!" she wrote.

