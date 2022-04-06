Main Content

Pregnant Rihanna Says She Has New 'Love & Respect' For Her Mom In Birthday Tribute Ahead Of Due Date

CLIP04/06/22

Rihanna may still be awaiting the arrival of her first child, but she's already gaining useful perspective about motherhood. The pregnant superstar celebrated her mom Monica Braithwaite's birthday with a loving Instagram tribute this week, sharing a cute throwback photo of the pair at church when Rihanna was just a little girl. "Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!" she wrote.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Rihanna, rihanna pregnant, asap rocky, rihanna baby, Pregnancy, rihanna mom
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.