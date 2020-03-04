Also available on the NBC app

Nikki and Brie Bella are hoping to have happy and healthy pregnancies. The expectant twins shared their concern over the coronavirus during their guest-hosting appearance on CBS' "The Talk." Nikki said, "I know for Brie and I, we both, we're terrified. Because even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B and I never have gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible." The former WWE stars' due dates are only a week apart and their babies have already started sharing sweet similarities in the womb!

