Nikki Bella's baby boy is almost here! The WWE alum is in the final stretch of her pregnancy journey, recently hitting her 37-week mark. To celebrate, she modeled her bump in a cozy pajama set, giving fans every angle. Lots of Nikki’s friends commented with their excitement, including her former “Total Divas” co-star Natalya, who wrote, "Almost time! And you look beautiful!"

