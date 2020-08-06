Also available on the nbc app

Mom-to-be Meghan McCain won’t be away from "The View" long. The TV personality, who is expecting her first child with husband Ben Domenech, shut down speculation that she wouldn’t return to the show after giving birth. “Why does everyone ask if I'm getting fired or quitting every ten seconds?” she told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” adding, “Yes, I'm coming back. It's an election cycle.”

