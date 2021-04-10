Also available on the nbc app

Pregnant Meghan Markle isn’t going to Prince Philip’s funeral under doctor’s orders. The soon-to-be mom of two won’t accompany husband Prince Harry to pay final respects to the Duke of Edinburgh, a palace spokesperson confirmed on Saturday. According to a press release, Harry is expected to fly back to the UK for the event, set to take place Saturday, April 17. Meghan is due to give birth to the couple’s baby girl this summer and has been advised by a physician to avoid attending the ceremony.

