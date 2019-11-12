Also available on the NBC app

Maren Morris' little baby boy is saying hello! The country music star shared a sweet sonogram video with fans of her unborn son giving his parents an adorable wave. "I got a wave today," she gushed on her Instagram Story. The "My Church" singer and husband Ryan Hurd announced they were expecting their first child in October 2019. Maren wrote, "The irony is just too rich that after a year of living the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one."

Appearing: