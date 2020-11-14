Also available on the nbc app

Mandy Moore is happy to live her pregnancy out loud! The "This Is Us" star revealed to Hoda Kotb on Friday's "Today" that she had trouble keeping her baby news a secret at first – especially because she had trouble keeping anything down at first! Mandy is thankfully feeling much better now as she approaches her third trimester. The 35-year-old has been shooting her hit NBC drama and shared how the show is going to accommodate her growing bump.

Appearing: