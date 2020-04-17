Also available on the nbc app

Leighton Meester has no problem calling out an Internet troll! The pregnant actress responded to a rude comment about her weight during an Instagram Live session with her "Single Parents" co-star Kimrie Lewis. According to E! News, Leighton promptly put the viewer on blast by flagging the remark. She shared, "Somebody just told me I got fat. That's really nice." She then proceeded to single out the body shamer further by announcing the person's name and saying hello. Go, girl!

