Pregnant Lauren Conrad Bares Bikini-Clad Baby Bump For Impromptu 'Maternity Shoot'

Lauren Conrad is in the home stretch of her second pregnancy! The glowing fashion designer flaunted her baby bump in a white bikini as she enjoyed a pool day with The Little Market co-founder Hannah Skvarla. "Currently somewhere between 'Get this baby out of me!' and 'Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!'" Lauren wrote, adding, "This counts as a maternity shoot, right?" The former "Hills" star is expecting baby no. 2 with husband William Tell.

