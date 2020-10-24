Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Rowland's son can't wait to be a big brother! The pregnant singer's 5-year-old, Titan, adorably crashed her interview with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and may have revealed a big secret whether he’s getting a baby brother or a sister – but we’re keeping the baby’s gender under wraps. However, Kelly did reveal that Titan already picked out a name for the baby! And, how did Kelly tell longtime pal Beyoncé that she was expecting her second child?

Appearing: