Katharine McPhee is happily bumpin' along! The pregnant "Smash" actress sweetly cradled her baby bump as she posed outside the Beverly Hills Hotel in a floral-print dress. The mom-to-be also donned a face mask for the photo, which featured an adorable cameo from her pup, Wilma! The "American Idol" alum is expecting her first child with husband David Foster. She has been consistently documenting her pregnancy journey on social media for months, though the couple has yet to announce the little one's sex publicly.

