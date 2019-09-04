Main Content

Pregnant Joanna Krupa Uses Rescue Dogs For Adorable Baby Reveal (EXCLUSIVE)

Joanna Krupa just revealed the sex of her baby! The former "Real Housewives of Miami" star exclusively revealed to Access Hollywood the gender of her soon-to-be bundle of joy by getting some help from her furry friends. Joanna also opened up about the kind of mother she is hoping to be to her little one. Plus, the model confesses if she's already thinking about having a second kiddo!

