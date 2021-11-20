Also available on the nbc app

Mom-to-be Jennifer Lawrence is giving fans a new look at her baby bump. The Oscar winner stepped out for an intimate screening of her upcoming movie "Don't Look Up" earlier this week in Los Angeles where she made her first public appearance showing off her growing belly. JLaw looked super stylish in a short long-sleeved green dress and pink strappy heels. The "X-Men" star announced she was expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney in September.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution