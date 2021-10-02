Main Content

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Poses With Amy Schumer For Rare Social Media Photo At Women's March

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and pal Amy Schumer are stepping out for a cause they believe in. The Oscar winner posed with the comedian at the Women's March for reproductive rights on Saturday. Jennifer showed off her growing baby bump in a loose-fitting dress while Amy, who recently had a hysterectomy, noted in her caption that she and JLaw are experiencing different chapters in their lives but remain on common ground as friends and activists.

Tags: Jennifer lawrence, Amy Schumer, jennifer lawrence pregnant, Women's March
