Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and pal Amy Schumer are stepping out for a cause they believe in. The Oscar winner posed with the comedian at the Women's March for reproductive rights on Saturday. Jennifer showed off her growing baby bump in a loose-fitting dress while Amy, who recently had a hysterectomy, noted in her caption that she and JLaw are experiencing different chapters in their lives but remain on common ground as friends and activists.

