Pregnant Jeannie Mai Tears Up Sharing That Childhood Sexual Abuse Made Her Question Being A Mom

CLIP10/14/21
Jeannie Mai is getting candid about her journey to motherhood. The 42-year-old shared a new video titled "Why I Changed My Mind To Have A Baby" on her Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai YouTube channel. Jeannie, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Jeezy, got emotional and teared up explaining how she was always scared to have a baby because of her own past childhood trauma.

