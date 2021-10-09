Also available on the nbc app

Pregnant Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy's family planning journey has taken unexpected turns. The mom-to-be explained on YouTube this week that after suffering a miscarriage early into a chemical pregnancy, she and her husband decided to go ahead with IVF and began the process the day they said "I do." Though their timing seemed perfect, Jeannie and Jeezy received a happy surprise when her doctor told her that continuing her fertility treatment was no longer necessary for the best reason.

