Pregnant Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy are already enjoying parenthood together. The TV host and her hip-hop star husband listened to their baby-to-be's heartbeat with a fetal heartbeat monitor and shared the sweet moment on Instagram this week. Jeannie helped Jeezy find the right spot on her belly and the rapper let their little one know that he was right there beside them.

